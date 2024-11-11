Taylor, Noah, Olivia, Billie, Charli & Adele get Pollstar Awards nominations

Tours from Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish are among the nominees for this year's Pollstar Awards, saluting the best of the live entertainment industry.

In the category of Major Tour of the Year, Taylor's Eras Tour is nominated — duh — as well as Noah's We'll All Be Here Forever Tour, Olivia's GUTS World Tour, Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour, Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 tour and Zach Bryan's The Quittin' Time Tour.

Pop Tour of the Year nominees include Billie's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's Sweat Tour, Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Pink's Summer Carnival 2024, and Taylor and Olivia's tours.

Adele is up for Residency of the Year for both The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and the shows she did in Munich, Germany, in a custom-built stadium. Billy Joel is also nominated in that category for his residency at Madison Square Garden, which concluded in July after 10 years. The bands that have had residencies at Sphere Las Vegas are all nominated, as well: U2, Dead & Company and the Eagles.

In the New Headliner of the Year category, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter are among the nominees. Chappell is also nominated in the category of Support/Special Guest of the Year for her opening spot on Olivia's tour. Gracie and Paramore are both nominated for opening for Taylor.

The nominations come after many of these artists received Grammy nominations on Nov. 8. The Pollstar Awards will be handed out Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

