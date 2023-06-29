Taylor Swift adds two more Eras Tour dates in Australia

Australian Swifties now have more of a chance of making it to The Eras Tour.

After the record-breaking demand of the presale, Taylor Swift has added two more show dates to the Australia leg of the tour.

"HUGE NEWS," the ticketing event company Ticketek posted on Instagram. "After a record-breaking pre-sale, additional shows have been added to @taylorswift | The Eras Tour."

A third show has been added at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 18, 2024, along with a fourth show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on February 26.

Sabrina Carpenter will appear as the special guest for all the Australian show dates.

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, June 30.

