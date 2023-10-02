Taylor Swift attends Chiefs/Jets game with celeb pals, has dinner with Brittany Mahomes

After Sunday Night Football debuted a commercial for the Chiefs/Jets game soundtracked to Taylor Swift's "Welcome to New York," how could the pop superstar not show up at the game?

Taylor was indeed in the house Sunday at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium to watch her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the Jets, and she probably felt right at home: After all, she performed at the stadium back in May during her Eras Tour. According to People, Taylor walked into the stadium with her pals Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, as well as Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski.

On Saturday, September 30, Taylor was seen having dinner in New York City with Lively, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the New York Post reported. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce dined with pals at a different New York City restaurant on Saturday.

Travis and Taylor have been rumored to be romancing each other for several weeks now. After Taylor was spotted in the VIP box at last weekend's Bears/Chiefs game sitting next to Travis' mom, sales of the tight end's #87 jersey rose by 400%, and ratings for the game soared, making the it the second most-watched game this season.

On his podcast New Heights, Kelce spoke about how much he enjoyed that weekend, but wouldn't confirm that he and Taylor are dating. "I wanna respect both of our lives," he said, adding, "Moving forward, I think me talking about sports ... will have to be kinda where I keep it."

