Taylor Swift can't wait to "frolic around the UK/Europe" with Paramore next summer

Taylor Swift has added 14 new international dates to her Eras Tour, and she's bringing an old friend along with her.

"Really can't contain my excitement because … we're adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!" Taylor posted on her socials.

She added, "[Paramore singer Hayley Williams] and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I'm screaming???"

Taylor illustrated the post with a vintage photo of herself and Hayley onstage together, their arms around each other.

The new shows include additional dates in cities where Taylor is already doing shows, including Paris, Stockholm Lisbon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, Warsaw and Vienna.

According to Taylor's website, all her European and U.K. shows will now feature Paramore. As previously reported, her shows in Mexico, South America, Australia and Asia will feature Sabrina Carpenter as the opening act.

