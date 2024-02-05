Taylor Swift and Celine Dion shut down fans' complaints with backstage embrace

Celine Dion, Taylor Swift and Celine's son Rene-Charles Angelil; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Andrea Dresdale

When Celine Dion presented Taylor Swift with the Album of the Year Grammy on Sunday night, some viewers apparently felt that it was rude of Taylor not to hug or acknowledge Celine onstage. But the two made up for it backstage.

A photo shows the two embracing after the onstage moment: Both are smiling while Taylor has her arm around Celine and is leaning her head against her.

For Taylor, the onstage moment marked her fourth Album of the Year win: She's now won that category more times than any other artist. For Celine, it was her first public appearance in months. In 2022, she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, which has kept her from performing.

"When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart," said the Canadian superstar.

At the Grammy Awards, Taylor also announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is coming out in April. People reported that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who's in Las Vegas preparing for the Super Bowl, "liked" an Instagram photo of her on the red carpet.

