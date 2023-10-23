Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce's Chiefs alongside Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift was back at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium cheering on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs on Sunday, this time with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the couple's 11-month-old son, Bronze.

Videos posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, show Taylor, clad in a Chiefs crewneck, dancing with Brittany and celebrating a Chiefs touchdown with their own special handshake and chest bump.

Sunday marked Swift's fourth appearance at a Chiefs game in support of Travis, whom she has been linked to since September.

Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.