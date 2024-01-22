Taylor Swift cheers on victorious Travis Kelce; man arrested outside her NYC home

Taylor Swift's boyfriend is now just one game away from the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills January 21 to advance to the AFC Championships. As usual, Taylor was in a VIP box house cheering him on alongside friend Cara Delevingne, Travis' brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie, and their parents, Ed and Donna. After Travis scored a touchdown in the second quarter, Jason ripped off his shirt and howled with glee. One fan joked on Twitter, "Yes queen that's your future brother-in-law."

Following that touchdown, Travis formed a heart with his hands — a gesture associated with Taylor; you can see her doing it in the Eras Tour movie.

In less joyful Taylor news, a man was arrested at her building in New York City, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News . Police said they got a call about a disorderly person who was trying to open the door to the singer's unit. When they questioned the man, they learned there was a warrant out for his arrest connected to a 2017 summons. So far, the man hasn't been charged.

