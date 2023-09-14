Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Ice Spice featured on brand new TikTok 'Billboard' Top 50 chart

Courtesy TikTok

By Andrea Dresdale

It's about time: Billboard has teamed up with TikTok to produce a weekly chart of the Top 50 most popular songs on the app.

The weekly chart, which you can access at Billboard.com and on the TikTok app, is based on a combination of creations, video views and user engagement by U.S. TikTok users. The first number-one song on this new chart is "SkeeYee" by rapper Sexyy Red followed by Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red" and Taylor Swift's "August."

Taylor has a bunch of songs in the top 50, including "Cruel Summer," "Wildest Dreams," "Anti-Hero," "Bejeweled" and "Cardigan."

The top 10 also includes songs by Ice Spice, Zach Bryan & Kacey MusgravesNLE Choppa and the 1982 R&B song "Let It Whip" by the Dazz Band.

Further down the list, you'll find everything from "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua and Bazzi's 2017 song "Beautiful," to the sped-up version of Toosii's "Favorite Song" and Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For."

