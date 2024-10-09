Taylor Swift donates $5 million to help those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

By Andrea Dresdale

Throughout her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has quietly made substantial donations to local food banks. Now she's made an even more substantial donation to help feed those affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

A $5 million donation was made to Feeding America, whose CEO wrote on the organization's Instagram, "We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts."

"This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms," the statement continued. "Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead."

"Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need," she concluded.

Taylor is due to resume her Eras Tour Oct. 18 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

