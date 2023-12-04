Taylor Swift makes history with five albums in the 'Billboard' top 10 at once

It's not a big deal that Taylor Swift's latest rerecorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), has returned to the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart. But it is a big deal that four of her other albums are now sharing space in the top 10 as well.

Billboard notes that Taylor is now the first living artist to have five albums in the top 10 at the same time since the modern Billboard 200 chart started began in August of 1963. In addition to 1989 (Taylor's Version) on top, Midnights is at #3, folklore is at #5, Lover is at #6 and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is at #10.

As Billboard notes, all these albums, along with many others this week, scored sales bumps due to Black Friday and holiday promotions at retail.

In addition, Taylor's total weeks at number one on the Billboard 200, across all 13 of the albums that have reached #1 on that chart, now total 66. She's just one week away from tying Elvis Presley for the most weeks at #1 among solo artists: The late King of Rock & Roll spent 67 weeks at #1.

The only other artist overall ever to have at least five albums in the top 10 is Prince, following his death in 2016. On the chart dated May 14, 2016, he had The Very Best of Prince, Purple Rain, The Hits/The B-Sides, Ultimate and 1999 all in the top 10.

