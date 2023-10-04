Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA lead MTV EMA nominations

After winning the top prize at the MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift has another chance to add some more MTV-related trophies to her already overloaded mantlepiece.
She's the leading nominee for the MTV European Music Awards, or EMAs, which will air live from Paris on November 5. Among her seven nominations are Best Song and Best Video for "Anti-Hero," as well as Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Live and Biggest Fans.
Olivia Rodrigo and SZA are next with six nods each, including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video. Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Måneskin have four nods apiece. Among the first-time nominees are Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Coi Leray, Metro Boomin and Reneé Rapp.
Fans can vote for their favorites across categories at mtvema.com from now through October 31. The Biggest Fans and Best Group winners will be voted for at a later date via @MTVEMA on social media. The winner of the Best Video category will be chosen by MTV.
Fans in 24 regions around the world can also vote for their local favorites. The nominees for Best U.S. Act are Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift.
Here are the main nominees:
BEST SONG
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Jung Kook feat. Latto - "Seven"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
BEST VIDEO
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "Bongos"
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Little Simz - "Gorilla"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
SZA - "'Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
Central Cee x Dave - "Sprinter"
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray - "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – "Creepin'"
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"
Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
BEST NEW
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
BEST POP
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
BEST LIVE
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
BEST PUSH
November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone
BIGGEST FANS
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
BEST GROUP
aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
BEST ELECTRONIC
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST K-POP
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds To Mars
YUNGBLUD
BEST ROCK
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.