Taylor Swift reveals four -- out of five? -- "From the Vault" tracks

After 33 million Google searches, Taylor Swift has revealed four out of the five "From the Vault" tracks on her upcoming album 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Over the past few days, fans who searched "Taylor Swift" in Google were sent on a scavenger hunt of scrambled letters and clues, inviting them to piece together the names of the songs. All would be revealed, the stunt promised, when worldwide Google searches hit 33 million.

Now, if you search "Taylor Swift," you'll hear Taylor congratulating you for unlocking the "vault," and then revealing the titles: "Is It Over Now," "Now That We Don't Talk," "Say Don't Go" and "Suburban Legends."

"Cant wait for you to hear them!" she adds.

However -- because this is Taylor we're talking about -- the details of the release have always specified five "From the Vault" tracks. Could she be holding one back because of a big-name collaboration? Rumor has it she's done a song with Nicki Minaj.

