Taylor Swift says she started new album right after 'Midnights,' worked on it through Eras Tour

While kicking off the overseas leg of the Eras Tour Tuesday, February 6, in Tokyo, Japan, Taylor Swift revealed a few more details about her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

As per fan-recorded video, Taylor told the crowd, "I've been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights." While Midnights came out in October 2022, Taylor clarified that her albums are turned in "months in advance."

She continued, "I've been working on it for about two years. I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour and when it was perfect, in my opinion, when it was good enough for you, I finished it. I am so, so excited that soon you'll get to hear it, soon we'll get to experience that together."

"I love doing this, I know I keep saying that, but that's because it's true," Taylor noted. "Everyone's like, 'Why do you make so many albums?' and, like, man, because I love it! I love it so much! I'm having fun! Leave me alone!"

Taylor then pronounced herself in a "really good mood" due to her Grammy win and the fact that she was then able to go to Japan and see and thank her fans soon after.

Her "surprise songs" were "Dear Reader" from the Midnights (3 a.m. Edition), marking the first time she'd played that live, and "Holy Ground" from Red.

"Holy Ground" is a song in which Taylor celebrates a past relationship rather than lamenting its end. "Dear Reader" has Taylor singing about her discomfort in being a role model. Let's see what conspiracy theories those two songs inspire among Swifties.

