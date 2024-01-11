Taylor Swift scores multiple People's Choice Awards nods, including Movie of the Year

The nominees for this year's People's Choice Awards are out, and Taylor Swift is nominated in multiple categories, including Movie of the Year.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR film is going up against Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid in that category. The tour itself is nominated for Concert Tour of the Year, where it'll compete against tours by Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Harry Styles, Pink, Beyoncé, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.

Taylor is also nominated for Female Artist, Pop Artist and Social Celebrity of the Year, though strangely not for Song of the Year. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is up for Athlete of the Year.

Other nominees include Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd and Kelly Clarkson. Kelly's not nominated in any music categories, though: Her show is up for The Daytime Talk Show of the Year. You can vote now through January 19 at VotePCA.com.

The People's Choice Awards, hosted by Barbie actor Simu Liu, will air on NBC, Peacock and E! on Sunday, February 18, at 8 p.m., live from Santa Monica.

Here are some of the nominees for the People's Choice Awards:

THE MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

THE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

THE HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

THE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

THE NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

THE GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

THE SONG OF THE YEAR

"Dance The Night," Dua Lipa

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"Fukumean," Gunna

"greedy," Tate McRae

"Last Night," Morgan Wallen

"Paint The Town Red," Doja Cat

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

For All The Dogs, Drake

Gettin' Old, Luke Combs

GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR

"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua

"Ella Baila Sola," Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole

"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves

"Seven," Jung Kook Feat. Latto

"TQG," Karol G, Shakira

"Un x100to," Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

THE CONCERT TOUR OF THE YEAR

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR

Love On Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.