Taylor Swift scores multiple People's Choice Awards nods, including Movie of the Year

The nominees for this year's People's Choice Awards are out, and Taylor Swift is nominated in multiple categories, including Movie of the Year.
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR film is going up against Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid in that category. The tour itself is nominated for Concert Tour of the Year, where it'll compete against tours by Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Harry Styles, Pink, Beyoncé, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.
Taylor is also nominated for Female Artist, Pop Artist and Social Celebrity of the Year, though strangely not for Song of the Year. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is up for Athlete of the Year.
Other nominees include Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd and Kelly Clarkson. Kelly's not nominated in any music categories, though: Her show is up for The Daytime Talk Show of the Year. You can vote now through January 19 at VotePCA.com.
The People's Choice Awards, hosted by Barbie actor Simu Liu, will air on NBC, Peacock and E! on Sunday, February 18, at 8 p.m., live from Santa Monica.
Here are some of the nominees for the People's Choice Awards:
THE MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
THE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
THE HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Latto
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Travis Scott
THE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Janelle Monáe
SZA
Tems
The Weeknd
Usher
Victoria Monét
THE NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Coi Leray
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez
THE GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
THE SONG OF THE YEAR
"Dance The Night," Dua Lipa
"Fast Car," Luke Combs
"Flowers," Miley Cyrus
"Fukumean," Gunna
"greedy," Tate McRae
"Last Night," Morgan Wallen
"Paint The Town Red," Doja Cat
"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo
THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
For All The Dogs, Drake
Gettin' Old, Luke Combs
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
"Ella Baila Sola," Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole
"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
"Seven," Jung Kook Feat. Latto
"TQG," Karol G, Shakira
"Un x100to," Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
THE CONCERT TOUR OF THE YEAR
+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR
Love On Tour, Harry Styles
Luke Combs World Tour
Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR
Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
