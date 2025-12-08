Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez cheer on the Chiefs at Arrowhead

Taylor Swift attends the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, January, 2025 (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

For seemingly the first time since she began dating Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift attended a Chiefs game with her BFF.

Taylor and Selena Gomez were spotted together in Travis' suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, as the Chiefs took on the Texans. Also present was another one of Taylor's longtime pals, Lena Dunham, who was sitting next to them, and Leonardo DiCaprio, who was sitting behind them. Leonardo appeared on Travis' New Heights podcast earlier this year.

The Texans beat the Chiefs 20-10.

According to Page Six, this was the first time Taylor was seen at a Chiefs game since Nov. 23, when the Chiefs played the Colts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!