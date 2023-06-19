Taylor Swift thanks fans for making "Cruel Summer" a single four years after release

It's going to be a good summer for Swifties. Taylor Swift is releasing "Cruel Summer" as a single, four years after its initial release on her album Lover.



She addressed the news during her show in Pittsburgh on Saturday, June 17, calling it "the weirdest, most magical thing."



"'Cruel Summer' was on the Lover album," she told the crowd. "That album came out four years ago. And I just need to let you know something: 'Cruel Summer,' that song was my pride and joy on that album."



She explained it didn't make the cut as a single at first, partly due the pandemic, which stopped it from being released as a summer anthem in 2020.



"No one understands how this is happening, but you guys have streamed 'Cruel Summer' so much right now in 2023…that my label just decided to make it the next single," she said.

"Thank you to anyone who's been listening to that song like 500 times a day," Taylor said.



According to Billboard, Republic Records will officially start promoting "Cruel Summer" to pop radio stations as of Tuesday, June 20.

