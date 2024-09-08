Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cap off busy New York City weekend with U.S. Open trip

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have had a busy few days.

After Taylor cheered her man to victory as he and The Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens at their season opener on Sept. 5, they partied at Prime Social in Kansas City where, an insider told People, they both "let loose."

Then, People reports, they flew to New York City and dined at Lucali, a Brooklyn eatery.

According to People, on Saturday night, Travis and Taylor attended the wedding of model Karen Elson -- Jack White's ex-wife -- to Lee Foster, who owns New York's Electric Lady Studios, the location where Taylor has done much of her recent recording. Travis was all in black, while Taylor stunned in a cream-colored floral dress with cutouts in the midriff. Taylor's friend Lana Del Rey also attended the wedding, with her rumored boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene.

Finally on Sept. 8, Travis and Taylor showed up at the U.S. Open Men's Final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Travis wore a Gucci bucket hat, while Taylor wore cat-eye sunglasses and a red-and-white gingham sundress.

Travis' next game with the Chiefs is Sept. 15. Taylor's tour resumes in October.

