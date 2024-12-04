Taylor Swift wraps up Spotify's Top Global Artist title for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift dominated Spotify worldwide.

She's the streaming platform's Top Global Artist, followed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish. She also has the year's Most-Streamed Album Globally with The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. Number two on the list is HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Eilish, and number three is Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet.

Speaking of Sabrina, she has the Most-Streamed Song Globally with "Espresso." Number two was "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone, followed by "Birds of a Feather" by Eilish.

The Most Viral Song Globally — meaning that it was shared the most on socials — was Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With A Smile," followed by "Birds of a Feather," "Beautiful Things" and Teddy Swims' "Lose Control."

In the U.S., Taylor was also the Most-Streamed Artist, followed by Drake, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen. The Most-Streamed Songs in the U.S. were "Espresso," followed by Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" and Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

