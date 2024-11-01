Taylor Swift releases special 'Christmas Tree Farm' holiday collection

Happy holi-tays.

It may be Nov. 1, but, according to Taylor Swift, it's time to start celebrating Christmas. The pop superstar has just released a holiday collection consisting of three versions of her festive tune "Christmas Tree Farm."

"We know Halloween (literally) just ended, but we're already in the holiTAY spirit!" Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram. "Just like magic, we've compiled all 3 versions of #ChristmasTreeFarm in one collection for you to stream. Listen now!"

The collection includes the original version of the song, a live recording of it from the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and the "Old Timey Version" of the song, which was originally released as an Amazon Music exclusive in 2021.

A photo of a younger Taylor smiling while holding her childhood family dog on her family's own Christmas tree farm, Pine Ridge Farm, graces the cover of the collection. The song's title and her name are spelled out in garland that looks suspiciously like a friendship bracelet, because of course it is.

