Taylor Swift declares fan's TikTok the "official video" for her TTPD track

Beth Garrabrant

By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Swift has so far only released a video for one of the 31 songs on The Tortured Poets Department, but she's happy to let fans make some for her.

A TikTok user named Giacomo Benavides posted a 26-second video in which he acts out part of the song "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived." As Taylor sings, "Were you sent by someone who wanted me dead?/ Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed?" Giacomo staggers outside, grabs a toy gun from behind a car, shoots it and then throws it away while dramatically lip-synching the lyrics.

As Taylor sings, "Were you writing a book? Were you a sleeper cell spy?/ In fifty years, will all this be declassified?" Giacomo pulls out a book and pretends to write in it. Then two guys appear and drag him toward a waiting police car.

Taylor somehow saw the video and approved: As captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs, she wrote, "This is the official music video" and added an emoji of a trophy.

In other Taylor-related news, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has landed another gig. In addition to being the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, the co-host of the New Heights podcast and the host of Prime Video'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, Variety reports that he's been cast in Grotesquerie, a new FX horror series from American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. His co-stars include Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

