Taylor Swift's mind was blown by "bewildering passion" of fans in Miami

As usual, Taylor Swift has taken to Instagram to reflect on her most recent Eras Tour shows, with her concerts in Miami marking the return of the tour after an extended break.

"The Eras Tour is BACK and the 3 Miami crowds we just got to play for were on a new level," Taylor wrote. "With only 5 cities left to play before it’s over, I knew I was going to be savoring every moment up on that stage but the bewildering passion of those crowds really blew my mind."

"It rained (a lot) the 1st and 3rd nights, and so that kicked up the cinematic drama. I had really missed this on our break," she continued. "The mass quantities of joyful people genuinely living in the moment and seeming truly carefree for 3.5 hours."

She added, "I got some new outfits, and it’s always nice when the crowd notices that. You guys are just the best. Thank you to everyone who came and everyone who followed along online. 4 more cities left and the next one up is: New Orleans!"

Taylor's carousel of photos accompanying her post showed off a few of those new outfits, including a fresh black-and-gold Reputation bodysuit.

