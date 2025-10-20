Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' stays at #1 as she supports Travis at Chiefs game

By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Swift, 'The Life of a Showgirl' cover image (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot)

Taylor Swift's Showgirl isn't leaving the stage quite yet.

The album racked up a second week at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 338,000 units. That's a 92% drop from the album's record-setting first week sales of more than four million units. Still, it's the largest second week for any album since Taylor's 2024 release The Tortured Poets Department. In its second seek, that album sold 439,000 units.

Meanwhile, People reports that Taylor and her father Scott Swift supported her fiancé Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, sitting in a private suite as the Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0.  Afterwards, Taylor and Travis celebrated at 1587 Prime, the restaurant that Travis co-owns with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

 

