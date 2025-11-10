Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' still dancing on top of the chart

Taylor Swift, 'The Life of a Showgirl' cover image (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot)
By Andrea Dresdale

This Showgirl won't leave the stage.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is spending a fifth week at #1 on the Billboard 200. It's only the second album of 2025 to spend its first five weeks at #1, after Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, which was #1 for its first eight weeks. But Taylor has a good shot at matching that: Her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, spent its first 12 weeks at #1 last year.

Speaking of Wallen, I'm the Problem is #3, while the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters is steady at #2. Florence + the Machine, whose frontwoman Florence Welch appeared on The Tortured Poets Department, debuts at #4 with their album Everybody Scream.

Newly minted Grammy nominee Sabrina Carpenter is #6 with Man's Best Friend, while her opening act Olivia Dean, also a Grammy nominee, is #7 with The Art of Loving.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!