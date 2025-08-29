Taylor Swift's 'So High School' gets a post-engagement streaming boost

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen in SoHo on October 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement announcement got a lot of engagement on social media. So much so that the song Taylor used to soundtrack the Instagram post — “So High School” — received a 394% streaming bump.

Billboard reports The Tortured Poets Department track, which is about Taylor's relationship with Travis and features lines like "You know how to ball/ I know Aristotle," earned 794,000 official on-demand U.S. streams on Tuesday. That's a nearly 400% jump from the day before.

"So High School" previously peaked at #24 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2024.

Taylor wasn't the only one enjoying a boost from the announcement. Sales of Travis' Kansas City Chiefs jersey spiked 200% Tuesday, according to Fanatics, the official online sportswear retailer for the NFL.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement with the joint Instagram post, captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The post currently has over 33 million likes.

