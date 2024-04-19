Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' is a surprise double album

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is here and it's a double album.

The singer's 11th studio album arrived at midnight on April 19, and it was swiftly followed up two hours later with a drop of 15 additional songs.

"It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album," the singer said in a social media post. "I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore… it's all yours."

The album features the songs "The Manuscript," "The Bolter," "The Albatross" and "The Black Dog." There are two guests: Post Malone, on the song "Fortnight," and Florence & the Machine, on "Florida!!!" Taylor's co-writers include Post, Florence, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, though two songs were solely written by Taylor.

A music video for "Fortnight" will be released at 8 p.m. ET on April 19. This was hinted in a video posted on Taylor Nation announcing the video: It shows a white board with 14 tally marks on it. "Fortnight" means 14 days.

The intense anticipation for the album, which has been building since Taylor announced it on February 4, is reflected in the fact that the Spotify countdown page became the most presaved page in Spotify history. The page included video snippets of Taylor revealing song lyrics: "As she was leaving it felt like breathing," "Lost the game of chance, what are the chances?" and "One less temptress. One less dagger to sharpen."

Here are the titles of the songs on The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology:

"Fortnight" (featuring Post Malone)

"The Tortured Poets Department"

"My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"

"Down Bad"

"So Long, London"

"But Daddy I Love Him"

"Fresh Out the Slammer"

"Florida!!!" (featuring Florence & the Machine)

"Guilty as Sin?"

"Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

"I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"

"Loml"

"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"

"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"

"The Alchemy"

"Clara Bow"

"The Black Dog"

"imgonnagetyouback"

"The Albatross"

"Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus"

"How Did It End?"

"So High School"

"I Hate It Here"

"thanK you aIMee"

"I Look in People's Windows"

"The Prophecy"

"Cassandra"

"Peter"

"The Bolter"

"Robin"

Bonus Track: "The Manuscript"

(This story has been updated from a previous version.)

