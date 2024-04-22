Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' sells 1.6 million units in one day

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has only been available for a few days, but it's already the bestselling album of 2024.

Billboard reports that after one day on sale, the album sold the equivalent of 1.6 million units, including streaming and 1.4 million copies sold as digital downloads, CDs, cassettes and vinyl LPs. The last album to sell more than 1 million units upon release was 1989 (Taylor's Version), but it took a week to sell 1.653 million units. The Tortured Poets Department managed nearly that much in a day.

In addition, Taylor's album already has the largest sales week for any album since Adele set the all-time record in 2015 with 25, which sold 3.378 million copies in a week.

If Taylor's album debuts at #1 — and there's no reason to think it won't — it will mark her 14th chart-topper, tying her with Jay-Z for the most #1 albums among solo artists. The only act with more than 14 number-one albums is The Beatles, who have 19.

