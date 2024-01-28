It's "Endgame," officially: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, is going to the Super Bowl.

Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17 to 10 to secure the AFC Championship and a place in the big game in Las Vegas on February 11. Taylor, who attended the game with Keleigh Sperry, Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes, ran down onto the field to give Travis a big hug and a kiss.

Travis' parents, Ed and Donna, were also at the game, as was his brother, Jason Kelce.

The Chiefs will be making their sixth trip to the Super Bowl: They've won three times, most recently last year.

The question now becomes whether or not Taylor will actually be able to attend the Super Bowl: She has a concert in Tokyo, Japan, on February 10. It has been reported that after her concert, she plans to board a plane and fly to Las Vegas. Thanks to the time difference, she'd arrive in Vegas at about 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, giving her plenty of time to make the game the next day.

After that, she doesn't have another show until February 16, giving her time to recover.

But before Travis' big night at the Super Bowl, Taylor may have a big night at the Grammys on February 4: She's up for six awards, including Record, Song and Album of the Year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.