Taylor Swift/Scooter Braun feud inspires new docuseries

Taylor Swift's feud with Scooter Braun, which inspired her to rerecord all her albums, has inspired a new docuseries which will air on Discovery+ in the U.K. and Ireland in June, and on Max in the rest of the world.

The series, tentatively titled Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, will be a two-parter, focusing on what happened after Braun bought the rights to Taylor's first six albums in 2019. One episode will tell Taylor's side of the story — that the sale went through without her being consulted and she wasn't allowed to buy her masters herself. Another will focus on Braun's side — that Taylor wouldn't negotiate with him and instead purposely turned her fans against him.

The docuseries will also give viewers a full explanation of how music rights work and examine gender dynamics in the music industry. Legal experts and "insiders" from both sides will weigh in as well.

After the 2019 sale, Taylor confirmed on ABC's Good Morning America that she'd start rerecording those first six albums. So far, she's redone Red, Fearless, Speak Now and 1989, adding "(Taylor's Version)" to each album's title and including "From the Vault" tracks that didn't make the original album.

All of Taylor's rerecordings have topped the Billboard album chart and have collectively sold millions. She just has two left to do: her self-titled debut and 2017's Reputation.

(This story updates a previous version originally published earlier on May 7, 2024)

