Teddy Swims, Charlie Puth and more to honor Mariah Carey at MusiCares Person of the Year gala

The performers have been announced for the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Mariah Carey.

The lineup features Teddy Swims, Charlie Puth, Adam Lambert, Kesha, Laufey, Jennifer Hudson and John Legend. Other performers include Maggie Rogers, Billy Porter, Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless. Jermaine Dupri will be opening the event with a DJ set.

"I'm deeply honored to have these extraordinary artists come together for this evening," Mariah says in a statement. "Their generosity, their presence, and their commitment to this moment mean more to me than I can express. Being part of this celebration in benefit of MusiCares and the support they provide to those in the music community makes this night even more special. I've always believed that music heals, and it's meant to be shared!"

The 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year gala takes place Jan. 30 in Los Angeles, days before the 2026 Grammys are held Feb. 1. The award is given out every year by MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, to honor artists for their career achievements and their philanthropy.

