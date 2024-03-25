Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" tops 'Billboard' Hot 100

Teddy Swims' song "Lose Control" has not only ascended to the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, it's set a record, too.

The song, from Teddy's album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), has taken 32 weeks to top the chart. That's a new record for the longest climb to #1 ever by a solo male artist. The previous record was held by John Legend, who took 30 weeks to hit #1 with "All of Me."

"Lose Control" was inspired by a relationship that Teddy has described as toxic. He told Billboard, "I'm super grateful that person [that broke my heart]. I think it's so great to know that that pain is necessary because … you know, pain is paying the bills still." He added, "They say the best revenge is success."

After so many weeks, what put the song over the top? It could've been a few new versions of the song that became available in the past week, including a remix by legendary DJ Tiësto.

"Lose Control" is also Teddy's first #1 on the Hot 100 as an artist and as a writer

, though he'd previously topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart in 2023 as one of the writers of Thomas Rhett's #1 song "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.