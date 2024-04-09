Teddy Swims, Paul Russell, Lauren Spencer-Smith to perform on 'American Idol'

Teddy Swims, Paul Russell and Lauren Spencer-Smith are all set to perform on American Idol on Sunday, April 14. For Lauren, it'll be a return to familiar territory.

Lauren made it to the top 20 on American Idol during Season 18 in 2020, which was the season where everyone had to perform remotely due to COVID. Since then, she's scored hits like "Fingers Crossed" and "Flowers," released her debut album, Mirror, and sold out a headlining tour.

As for Paul Russell, the "Lil Boo Thang" singer recently dropped a new single, "Eat Pray Love," and will tour with Meghan Trainor later this year. Teddy Swims is out on his I've Tried Everything But Therapy tour, where he's been debuting some new songs.

During the three-hour show, which airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, the top 20 contestants will perform a song of their choice.

