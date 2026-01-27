Teddy Swims sets summer headline tour of the East Coast

After a string of festival dates, Teddy Swims will be back in action this summer, headlining shows on the East Coast.

Teddy's headlining dates will be bookended by appearances at Coachella in April and Bonnaroo in June. They start June 4 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and wrap up June 12 in Easley, South Carolina. A presale starts Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time; dates go on sale to the general public Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. local time at Teddy's website.

Teddy will appear at Coachella April 10, 17 and 25, at New Orleans Jazz Festival on May 3, at the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, California, on May 22 and at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 13.

Heading into Grammy weekend, Teddy is nominated for the second year in a row. On Sunday, he'll compete for best pop vocal album for I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2).

