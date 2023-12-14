Teddy Swims announces North American tour dates for 2024

Teddy Swims is about to "Lose Control" on tour.

The soulful singer has announced the continuation of his I've Tried Everything But Therapy tour, adding new dates in March and April. The run starts in Lincoln, California, on March 22 and is set to wrap up April 4 in Orlando, Florida. On April 5, he'll play the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale December 15 at 12 p.m. local time via Teddy's official website.

Earlier this week, Teddy sang a duet version of "Lose Control" with Kelly Clarkson on her talk show.

"Lose Control" is from Teddy's debut album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1).

