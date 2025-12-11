Teyana Taylor says she never imagined she'd be nominated for a Golden Globe

Teyana Taylor has received her first-ever nomination for a Golden Globe, something she says she never even thought of when she graced our television screens on MTV's My Super Sweet 16.
“I was just wondering if I was going to get that bike or not," she tells Extra, noting she wasn't “thinking that far ahead." "I knew I wanted to change the world somehow. I knew I wanted to do great things, but never would I ever would have thought that I’d be, like, sitting here nominated.”
Teyana's up for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in One Battle After Another and says she got the news from her team on a group call as she watched a delayed version of the nomination announcement.
“I said, ‘Wait, what?’ It was so cute how it happened and how I found out," Teyana continues. “I was speechless and just in awe.”
While daughters Junie Shumpert and Rue Shumpert "understand as much as a kid can understand" about what it means to be nominated, she says it doesn't change their feelings about the times she has to leave for work.
She tells Extra, “I think when it’s time for Mommy to leave, don’t matter how much they understand, they like, ‘But why do you have to leave? Just stay.’”
The 83rd annual Golden Globes will take place Jan. 11, 2026, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
