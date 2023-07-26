That time Tony Bennett sketched a tattoo for Lady Gaga

We knew Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett were close, but did you know he designed a tattoo for her?



As she revealed to People in 2014, the trumpet tattoo on her inner bicep was sketched by Bennett.



"I asked Tony to draw me a trumpet, and he sketched me Miles Davis' trumpet," she said. "Then I had it tattooed with his last name, Benedetto, underneath. Just so I would always remember this time together."



Gaga and Bennett first collaborated together on the jazz album Cheek to Cheek in 2014, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. In 2021, they released a second jazz album together titled Love for Sale.



Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, but he didn't reveal it until February 2021. He passed away Friday, July 21, at age 96.

