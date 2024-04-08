'The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration' to debut in Chicago in August

Whitney Houston's legacy will be celebrated this summer during Chicago's Ravinia Festival.

On August 30, the festival will play host to the world premiere of The Voice Of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration. The production will feature the original master recordings of Whitney's vocals, set to new orchestrations of her biggest hits performed by the Chicago Philharmonic. Home movies, film performances and rare, never-seen-before photos and footage will add a visual component to the experience.

Pat Houston, the executor of Whitney's estate, says in a statement, "Whitney would have been excited to have her music performed with the acclaimed Chicago Philharmonic. Whitney loved the Chicago metropolitan area; it held a special place in her heart throughout her career."

She adds, "This concert event will be a perfect setting to further demonstrate Whitney's virtuosity as a world-class artist. More importantly, her voice will continue to spread love and joy throughout the world."

Tickets go on sale April 24 via ravinia.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.