These cars have the best resale value

Edmunds reports that the Porsche 911 has the best resale value, retaining 98% after three years, followed by the Ford Maverick at 90%.

Depreciation, the process by which an item loses value over the years, is an unavoidable reality for the vast majority of mass-produced automobiles, but not all of them lose value at the same pace. Condition, mileage, brand reputation, model desirability, and even cost of ownership can influence how quickly a given vehicle depreciates. As seen in recent years, external factors such as interest rates and market demand can also play significant roles.

With this in mind, Edmunds gathered a list of the best resale value cars and trucks at varying price points. The story also discusses the factors that can cause a vehicle to lose its value or hold its value better over time.

The vehicle with the best resale value today is the Porsche 911. According to Edmunds’ sales data comparing original MSRPs from 2022 to current average transaction prices, the iconic sports car has retained approximately 98% of its original value over the course of three years of ownership.

That’s certainly impressive value. But not everyone can afford a 911, and despite its relative versatility, it also won’t meet the varied needs of different buyers. The runner-up — the Ford Maverick — might be a better fit for a wider group of folks. Over three years of ownership, the popular compact pickup has retained 90% of its original value, making it a particularly desirable choice for those who need the utility of a truck paired with the drivability and efficiency of a small sedan.

Cars that hold their value the most (regardless of body style)

What's the secret to cars that hold their value?

Regarding the keys to a good residual value car, here are a few factors that the vehicles have in common.

No heavy incentives (when new): Automakers generally do not offer significant incentives for high-demand vehicles. Big incentives can not only negatively affect a vehicle's perceived value in the secondhand market, but they can also saturate the market with a particular model, which naturally reduces demand in turn.

No selling to rental fleets (when new): Like incentives, fleet sales can create an excess supply of a given model on the secondhand market, which naturally eases demand and drives resale values down for all used examples of that model.

Reputation for reliability: Perceived reliability can significantly influence the rate at which a vehicle depreciates. The more reliable a car is perceived to be, the longer it will retain its value.

Continued strong new sales — or even the discontinuation of a niche yet popular product — can help with residual values. Both of these circumstances can negatively affect supply, which enhances demand and increases value.

What causes a car to have bad resale value?

High MSRP (when new): Vehicles with high MSRPs tend to be more costly to maintain than less expensive models. This expected maintenance cost can scare off potential buyers and reduce demand.

Heavy incentives (when new): Big incentives can not only diminish a vehicle's perceived value in the used car market, but they can also flood the market with a specific model, which in turn naturally lowers demand.

Commonly sold to rental fleets: Similar to incentives, fleet sales can lead to an oversupply of a particular model in the used car market, which naturally reduces demand and pushes down the resale value for all used units of that model.

Luxury vehicles: "Luxury buyers typically want the newest vehicle with the newest technology," said Ivan Drury, director of insights for Edmunds. And when you factor in high original MSRPs and a lease-heavy sales percentage, luxury vehicles tend to quickly fall in value, Drury added.

Electric vehicles: Electric cars tend to have higher prices, which impacts their resale value. Many used-car shoppers are also uncertain about their powertrain longevity, which is also a contributing factor.

Poor reliability: A vehicle with a reputation for frequent issues reduces buyer confidence and lowers demand in turn.

Bizarre styling: An unconventional design can limit a vehicle's appeal and make it appear outdated sooner than other models in its class.

Best resale value cars and trucks (nonluxury)

Affordability, city-friendly dimensions, and versatility have helped to make this compact pickup a strong seller since its debut in 2022. The Maverick also comes standard with a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain that returns an EPA-estimated 42 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway, and 37 mpg combined, all considerably better figures than traditional body-on-frame trucks will return.

Original MSRP in 2022: $28,237

3-year-old used average transaction price: $25,481

Retained value: 90%

With a longstanding reputation for durability and a go-anywhere attitude, the Tacoma has been a stalwart of the midsize truck segment for folks seeking a dependable workhorse and enthusiasts who want a vehicle with proven off-road credentials. It’s also smooth, efficient, and easy to get along with on the road, making this a true “do-it-all” machine.

Original MSRP in 2022: $38,350

3-year-old used average transaction price: $34,081

Retained value: 89%

Known for its affordability, efficiency and durability, the Civic has been a fixture in the compact segment for decades. Sharp handling, a roomy interior and easy-to-use tech features also make it easy to live with, while the availability of sedan and hatchback body styles helps to ensure that there’s a Civic that meets the needs of most potential buyers.

Original MSRP in 2022: $26,084

3-year-old used average transaction price: $23,010

Retained value: 88%

Like the Tacoma, the 4Runner has earned a reputation for durability and impressive capability. It offers seating for up to seven passengers, and it’s available in a wide variety of configurations that allow buyers to tailor this SUV to their different needs. It’s also one of the few traditional truck-based SUVs left these days, which makes it particularly appealing to those who are inclined to head off the beaten path.

Original MSRP in 2022: $47,353

3-year-old used average transaction price: $41,509

Retained value: 88%

Comfortable, practical and loaded with standard features, the Corolla Cross slots between the subcompact C-HR and RAV4 in terms of size and offers more cargo room and all-weather capability than a Corolla sedan. Toyota’s reputation for bulletproof reliability has undoubtedly helped the Corolla Cross maintain its value over the years, and its just-right sizing continues to keep it in demand today.

Original MSRP in 2022: $28,084

3-year-old used average transaction price: $24,331

Retained value: 87%

Affordable cars that hold their value

Luxury cars that hold their value

Few sports cars have ever struck a balance between hair-raising performance and everyday practicality as well as the modern 911. A rear-mounted flat-six engine also provides the 911 with a distinct personality, both sonically and dynamically, while Porsche's abundance of trims and options packages allows buyers to hone in on their ideal version of the car. These characteristics, combined with a seemingly perpetual short supply of GT division models, have enabled the 911 to hold its value better than any other luxury vehicle.

Original MSRP in 2022: $182,997

3-year-old used average transaction price: $179,522

Retained value: 98%

Boasting a roomy and aesthetically pleasing cabin, excellent fuel economy, and a peppier powertrain, the NX 350h was an upgrade over the NX 300h it replaced in the Lexus lineup by nearly every metric. A conventional touchscreen infotainment system also comprehensively addressed the awkwardness of the joystick-style interface used in its predecessor, while its low price tag (as compared to most of its rivals in the segment) put luxury amenities within reach of budget-minded buyers. Backed by parent company Toyota’s reputation for long-term reliability, it comes as no surprise that Lexus vehicles enjoy similarly slow depreciation.

Original MSRP in 2022: $49,171

3-year-old used average transaction price: $41,050

Retained value: 83%

The styling might be controversial, but it’s hard to argue with the value proposition that the eighth-generation Corvette offers. As with prior generations, the latest Corvette offers impressive acceleration, sharp handling and everyday drivability. But with the C8’s transition to mid-mounted engine placement, it now has a more exotic look than its predecessors, and with more of its weight now over the rear wheels, it’s easier to harness the power on tap.

Original MSRP in 2022: $86,229

3-year-old used average transaction price: $69,589

Retained value: 81%

The NX 250 isn’t the peppiest SUV in the Lexus lineup, but the introduction of the second-generation model for 2022 ushered in a number of key updates that enhanced its desirability. These include a new touchscreen-based infotainment system, additional driver assist features, and revamped styling inside and out. Its long list of standard equipment also makes the NX 250 an excellent choice for value-conscious shoppers, even in base trim, but it’s the brand’s reputation for long-term durability that has likely been the biggest contributor to the model’s strong resale value.

Original MSRP in 2022: $42,005

3-year-old used average transaction price: $33,468

Retained value: 80%

Although the second-generation GX dates back to 2009, its body-on-frame construction, V8 power, and serious off-road chops have made it the choice of enthusiasts who are looking for the capability of a Land Cruiser with a bit more luxury. 2022 ushered in improvements like an updated infotainment system with a 10.3-inch touchscreen and smartphone mirroring support, along with more standard driver assistance tech, but its old-school charm remained intact.

Original MSRP in 2022: $62,533

3-year-old used average transaction price: $50,230

Retained value: 80%

