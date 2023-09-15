Tori Kelly gives health update + takes control with new tour, deluxe version of EP

Tori Kelly ended up in the hospital in July with blood clots, but she's fine now: She's out on her Take Control Tour in support of her latest EP, tori, the deluxe version of which comes out September 15. The Grammy-winning singer says she's "grateful" to be back onstage.

"Everything seems seems to be okay now," she tells ABC Audio. "I have amazing doctors that have been looking out for me and continuing to find answers, but it seems that it's manageable as of right now ...so... I'm just grateful to to be back ... I'm feeling great."

When Tori returned from the hospital, she found a special gift waiting for her: get well soon flowers from Beyoncé. "We've never met. We've never spoken," she reveals. "So that was a huge surprise. A very pleasant surprise. It was so sweet of her to send those ... I was fangirling pretty hard when that happened!"

Tori's tour is her first in nearly five years. She says she really missed the live experience.

"I love it so much. It was really hard being away and not touring for so long ...especially with the new music, 'cause I feel like I wrote these songs with the shows in mind," Tori says. "In the studio, you're thinking of the crowd moments and when they're going to sing along. And so to actually be on tour now and get to experience it is amazing."

For those fans who can't make it out to see Tori, the deluxe version of tori includes live versions of the new songs.

"I wanted to make sure that fans had actual, official live versions in their hands, and they could rock out to those," she says.

There's more good news: Tori plans to follow up the EP with an entire album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.