Tori Kelly's husband gives update on her condition: "Tori is smiling again and feeling strong"

Tori Kelly's husband, André Murillo, has given an update on her condition after the singer was hospitalized for blood clots over the weekend.



"Tori is smiling again and feeling strong," he wrote on his Instagram Story Wednesday. "Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."



He added, "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"



Tori was reportedly out to dinner with friends in Los Angeles Sunday night when she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors reportedly detected clots in Tori's legs and lungs, and had been working to determine if there were any clots near her heart.



The news broke just days before the 30-year-old Grammy winner's new EP, tori, is scheduled to release on Friday, July 28.

