Travis Kelce attends his 13th Eras Tour show ahead of reporting to training camp

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will soon be forced to spend time apart, since he has to report to Chiefs training camp on Friday. So it's no wonder he attended Taylor's show in Germany Wednesday.

And what's more, it was his 13th time seeing the show — and 13 is, of course, Taylor's lucky number. Coincidentally, or perhaps not, Taylor attended 13 Chiefs games last season.

The Kansas City Star reports that at the show, Travis was seen filming Taylor as she performed the song "So High School," which is about him, and singing all the words.

Taylor's surprise songs during Wednesday's show included "Superstar," from the platinum edition of Fearless, as well as "invisible string," from folkore. That first song is about having a crush on someone who's in the spotlight, and the second is believing that you and your significant other were destined to be together.

During the concert, Taylor changed the lyrics of "Karma" to "the guy on the Chiefs," which she usually does when Travis is in the house. They left the stadium together.

The European leg of Taylor's tour wraps up Aug. 20.

