Travis Kelce details trip to Singapore to watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows

Travis Kelce has detailed his trip to Singapore to watch Taylor Swift perform her last two concerts on this leg of The Eras Tour.

On the new episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis detailed his greenhouse excursion and the time he spent supporting his girlfriend.

“I got to check out the world's largest greenhouse. How about that? I'm a big plant guy. Loved seeing f****** enormous trees,” Travis said. “It was cool as f***, they had the world's biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too. It was awesome, man.”

Travis also spoke about The Eras Tour concerts he attended.

“I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour," he added. "The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months. Yeah, outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views.”

Travis' brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, asked him whether he preferred visiting Sydney, Australia, or Singapore — the two international cities he's traveled to so far to watch Taylor perform.

“Man, that’s a tough sell. I loved them both, man,” Travis said. “I wanted to see more of Australia. I feel like I got to see a little bit more of Singapore. So, I’m gonna say Singapore was a little bit more interesting, for sure.”

