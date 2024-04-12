Travis Kelce now has something Taylor Swift doesn't: a non-honorary college degree

Gotham/GC Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Travis Kelce may have raved about how smart his girlfriend Taylor Swift is, but he actually went to college and she didn't. Now, he's got the paper to prove it.

On April 11, Travis and his brother Jason staged a live recording of their New Heights podcast at their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, which Travis attended from 2008-2012.  At the time, he didn't graduate, but completed his remaining credit hours in 2022 to earn his bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the College of Arts and Sciences.

According to the New York Post, he wasn't allowed to participate in the commencement ceremony in 2022 because he allegedly still had one of the college's helmets in his possession.

So, during the New Heights event, held at Ohio's Fifth Third Arena, both Travis and Jason -- who attended UC from 2006 to 2010 -- were finally given their diplomas, which they'd never actually picked up. In photos posted by the brothers' former college team, the Bearcats, Travis can be seen onstage in a cap and gown -- wearing friendship bracelets, of course.

"Getting that degree so he can understand [The Tortured Poets Department]," one fan commented.

"Remembering that Travis is technically more educated than Taylor is insane," another one wrote.
As for Taylor, she has an honorary doctorate from New York University.

One TikTok user also posted video of Travis onstage dancing to Taylor's hit "Shake It Off" during the taping.

