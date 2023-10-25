Travis Kelce reacts to having better statistics when Taylor Swift attends his NFL games

Travis Kelce is reacting to the news that he has better statistics when Taylor Swift is in attendance at his NFL games.

On the newest episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Travis said it's hard to wrap his head around the fact that his average yardage increases when Taylor is at his games. His brother, Jason Kelce, brought up the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

“As we all saw on social media, Taylor was in attendance, and it's turning out that it was good she was in attendance, because they put your stats up when she's at the game and when she's not at the game,” Jason said. “When T. Swift is at the game you are averaging 99 yards, and when you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game."

Travis laughed it off, before referencing the infographic the NFL displayed during the game. The graphic said when Taylor isn't at the game, Travis is "left to his own devices," a reference to lyrics from Taylor's Midnights track "Anti-Hero."

“Well put,” Travis said, before reacting to his statistics. “It's hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence, but yeah.”

Travis also reacted to Chiefs coach Andy Reid's post-game press conference, where he said Taylor can stay around all she wants.

“I love Coach Reid, man. What a guy. When you're getting Big Red's approval and blessings, you know you're doing something right," Travis said.

