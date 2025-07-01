Travis Kelce says he and Taylor Swift don't 'seek attention': 'We're just enjoying life'

Being the megafamous couple they are, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tend to court attention whenever they step out together. But Travis tells the Bussin' with the Boys podcast they're not deliberately seeking that attention.

“We’re having fun with it, man, being a couple,” he said on the episode that aired Tuesday.

“It gets thrown out there, like we’re trying to seek attention every now and then,” he continued. “We’re just enjoying life and having fun, going to hockey games. [I’m] kind of introducing her to some more of the sports world.”

The two were recently photographed at the Stanley Cup Finals together. And in June, Taylor delivered a surprise performance at Travis’ Tight End University event in Nashville.

Travis said having the increased spotlight on him took some getting used to. In particular, the relentlessness of the paparazzi.

“That’s probably the only thing I didn’t really grasp until you’re in it,” he said. “Like I’m just playing golf and all of a sudden in the trees, there’s a f****** guy with a camera.”

