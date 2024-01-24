Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift "absolutely loved" meeting his shirtless bro Jason

The first time Taylor Swift met boyfriend Travis Kelce's brother, Jason, was at the January 21 Chiefs-Bills game in Buffalo, New York. Even though Jason made headlines by ripping off his shirt in the freezing temperature, Travis said he still made a good impression on his girl.

In the latest episode of their Wave Sports & Entertainment podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason explained that he'd warned his wife, Kylie, that he'd planned to take his shirt off, and she wasn't happy about it.

"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior 'cause we were meeting Taylor, so she’s like, 'Do not. Be on your best behavior,'" Jason revealed. "I was like ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar.' This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm!"

"Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you," Travis replied.

Travis also discussed why he made Taylor's signature "heart hands" gesture after he scored a touchdown in the second quarter. He said the gesture was not directed toward Taylor but to Bills fans, who he said showed him a lot of "hate" when he arrived at the game. He said some of the things they said to him were "inappropriate" and "pretty wack."

But, he continued, "I get it, I get it. Coming into a hostile environment, I respect it. But I just wanted to make sure they knew it wasn’t mutual. I don’t hate you guys like you hate us. It’s all love. It’s all love, baby."

Travis and the Chiefs will face off against the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship on January 28.

