Travis Kelce talks 'SNL' weekend with Taylor Swift: "I had such a freaking blast"

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had a pretty big weekend: a couple of dinner dates, a cameo on Saturday Night Live and lots of PDA at the star-studded after-party. Travis dished about it on his and his brother's podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Travis said he and Taylor "showed up at SNL having the idea of going [and] supporting [the show's musical guest] Ice Spice," noting, "Her and Taylor are good friends." But once the two got involved in the actual show — Travis on a sketch poking fun at the NFL's obsession with Taylor, and Taylor introducing Ice Spice — they had a "spectacular" time.

"It was electric to be back in that place," said Travis, who hosted the show earlier this year. "There is just something about being in that room. And being their first episode this season, I had such a freaking blast man." He added, "I don’t even remember what I said, I blacked out."

When the two got to the after-party, Travis made headlines for moving a security guard aside so he could open the car door and help Taylor out. When Jason asked if he'd gotten any pushback from the guard for pushing him out the way, Travis clarified, "I didn't push him."

"I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him," Travis explained, noting his chivalrous behavior is just who he is.

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date I'm always having the sense of like, I'm a man in the situation, I'm like protective, yeah for sure. You always kind of have that feeling — or that self-awareness, I guess."

