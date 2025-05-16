Travis Kelce playfully withdraws bid for Taylor Swift-signed guitar

While attending his teammate Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Vegas Golf Classic event, a Tortured Poets Department guitar signed by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, went up for auction.
"I just realized I have that already," he said as the other attendees burst into laughter, as seen in video taken at the event.
Last year, Taylor attended the charity event with Travis and donated four tickets to the Eras Tour to be auctioned off. The tickets reportedly sold for $80,000.
