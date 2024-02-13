Travis will reportedly tag along with Taylor on tour this summer; hear their on-field exchange

Taylor Swift has spent the past few months attending football games to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Now, it's his turn to support her as she entertains thousands of people in stadiums.

A source tells People, "They are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there."

Taylor, who resumes her Eras Tour Friday in Australia, will bring the trek to Europe in May; she'll start in Paris and perform more than 48 shows in various countries through August.

"Football is everything to him. He lives and breathes it. But he's ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him," an insider tells People of Travis. "The attention on them is definitely a lot, but Travis has done a great job deflecting and focusing on what's important."

Meanwhile, the NFL has released a preview clip of the February 13 episode of Inside the NFL, which airs on the CW. It turns out that when Travis and Taylor embraced on the field February 11 after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, he was wearing a microphone. We can now hear exactly what they said to each other in the clip.

"Thank you for coming, baby," Travis tells Taylor.

"Oh, I cannot believe that. I can't believe you!" Taylor replies, referring to the win. "How did you do that?"

Travis then continues, "Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best, baby, the absolute best." "Oh my God," sighs Taylor.

"Was it electric?" asks Travis. Taylor kisses him and then says, "It was unbelievable."

