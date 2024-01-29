1 killed, 2 officers wounded in shooting; suspected gunman dead

Palm Bay shooting: Police gathered at the scene after two officers were injured in a shootout on Sunday. (WFTV)

PALM BAY, Fla. — One person was killed and two Florida police officers were wounded Sunday after responding to a domestic dispute in Palm Bay, authorities said.

The suspected gunman was also killed, Palm Bay police Chief Mario Augello said.

Police arriving in the 400 block of Forgal Avenue at about 2:07 p.m. EST encountered an armed suspect, WFTV reported.

The suspected gunman was identified as Brandon Kapas, 24, police said in a news release. Kapas refused “to comply with officer’s verbal commands,” the release stated.

As officers pursued the suspect, Kapas allegedly fatally wounded another person while attempting to elude authorities.

The name of that victim has not been identified pending notification of next-of-kin.

It was unclear what led to the alleged domestic dispute.

“Two of our officers were shot today as a result of doing their job,” Augello said during a news conference. “We will not tolerate anybody raising their guns or any type of lethal force or aggression toward our police officers.

“(Kapas) fled after shooting at our officers. We pursued him … our officers did what they were supposed to do.”

Augello said that both injured officers were “doing OK” and were expected to make “a full recovery.”

In a statement, Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina said he was “saddened” by the shootings.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families that are experiencing the loss of life of their loved ones,” Medina said. “They (police officers) continue to exemplify service before self as they serve and protect our families.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will continue to investigate the incident, WFTV reported.

