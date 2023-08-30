15-year-old girl accused of fatally shooting mother’s fiancé

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A 15-year-old Florida girl is accused of fatally shooting her mother’s fiance on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the teen is being charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred at about 7 a.m. at the Essex Pointe Apartments in Pensacola while the teen’s mother and fiance were in bed, WEAR-TV reported.

The 35-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to WKRG-TV.

The teen fled the scene in her mother’s vehicle and went to her boyfriend’s home, where she was later arrested by deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

“Based on the investigation, we believe it started out to be a relatively normal -- and even friendly -- morning in the household,” Sheriff Chip Simmons told WEAR. “Then all of a sudden (the teen) pulls out a handgun and shoots at her mother -- narrowly missing her -- and also shoots at her mother’s fiancé, striking him.”

Simmons told the television station that there was “no argument, no disturbance.”

“She just pulled out a handgun and started firing at them while they were in bed,” the sheriff said.